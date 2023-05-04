Patient debates stopping statin drug

Dear Dr. Roach: I wonder if you could comment on the relative merits of new cholesterol measurements that were recently presented to me. I have been maintaining my total cholesterol level just below 200 (at 170) with 20 mg of pravastatin. At a recent doctor’s visit, I was advised that at my age (74), my cholesterol-lowering statin drug may provide a greater risk than benefit to my health.

Given the makeup of my cholesterol, as measured by the new thinking, I need not be too concerned if my total cholesterol exceeds 200. These measurements include a non-HDL cholesterol level of less than 130 mg/dL (mine is 120 mg/dL) and a cholesterol ratio less than 3.5 (mine is 3.09). I would appreciate your thoughts. — R.L.

Answer: The benefits of statin drugs in prevention of heart disease in older adults remain uncertain, as most studies have not looked at many people over the age of 70. This is in contrast to people who already have known heart blockages where the benefits of statin treatment outweigh the harms in nearly everybody, regardless of age or cholesterol levels.