 | Tue, Aug 16, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Personal safety means talking about guns

Protecting children in the home from unintentional injury is only part of the story. I also hope to prevent intentional injury.

By

Lifestyle

August 16, 2022 - 4:13 PM

The annual wellness exam is one of my favorite things to do as a doctor. It’s a chance to talk about one of my passions: health promotion.

As most patients expect, our health promotion discussion includes smoking cessation, diet, and exercise. Perhaps more surprising is our conversation regarding personal safety. We talk about sunscreen, seatbelts, helmets, distracted driving or driving under the influence. And I ask if their guns are locked up.

I grew up in Iowa and I live in South Dakota. Both are states where hunting and guns are such a part of the culture, we don’t think twice about people having guns in their homes. The same can be said about many states in our region.

Related
July 12, 2022
June 23, 2022
June 13, 2022
June 3, 2022
Most Popular