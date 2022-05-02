Practice mindfulness for mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To celebrate, consider practicing mindfulness. This is a term that seems to be everywhere, but what exactly does it mean? Mindfulness expert Jon Kabat-Zinn defines the term as “awareness, cultivated by paying attention in a sustained and particular way: on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally.”

While mindfulness should not be considered a “cure-all,” it does have many benefits. These include an increased ability to relax, improved concentration, increased energy and enthusiasm for life, increased creativity, increased self-awareness, improved self-esteem, and improved work or school performance.

To get these benefits, consider incorporating mindfulness into your daily routine this month. You can start simple by committing to an uninterrupted time each day to practice a mindful meditation. This can be done for as little as five minutes (although you may benefit from increasing the meditation time).