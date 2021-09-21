Prepare financially for emergencies

If a disaster or other emergency strikes, you may only have seconds or minutes to react. In those critical moments, your focus will be on your family’s safety. When choosing what stays and what goes, your financial records may be one of the last things on your mind.

Once the threat of harm has passed, having your homeowners or renter’s insurance policy, bank account information, other household records, and contacts will be very important as you begin the recovery process. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has created The Emergency Financial First Aid Kit (EFFAK) to help you organize critical financial, medical, and household information.

The first step in preparing is to “assess and compile” important financial documents and contacts. The kit includes checklists of important documents and forms to capture information vital for disaster recovery that fall into four categories: household identification, financial and legal documentation, medical information, and household contacts.