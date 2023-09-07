PSA test in older men raises questions

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on PSA testing and have a simple question. You mentioned that a PSA test could do more harm than benefit in men over 75, but since it is a simple blood test, I don’t understand what the harm would be. (I’m 75 years old and certainly plan to live more than another 15 years.) — G.K.

ANSWER: A PSA test is a simple and safe blood test, but the results may put a man onto a pathway that can lead to both benefit and harm, from which it is difficult to step off of.

The goal of PSA testing is to find not just any type of prostate cancer, but the kind that is destined to spread and ultimately causes death. Only a minority (less than 15%) of prostate cancer diagnoses lead to the death of a patient. This is largely because a majority of prostate cancer is “indolent” —very slow-growing.