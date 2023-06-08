‘Quirky’ friends impose odd playdate rules

Dear Carolyn: We have friends — husband, wife, young child — who come over regularly. We enjoy hosting them, but they are certainly quirky. One example: We warned them we would have the ballgame on, knowing they are strict about TV. They allowed their kid to watch the game but then would all leave the room for every single commercial break. Just … odd.

Anyway, they will not let their kid play in our kids’ rooms, ever. We have known them for years, and we believe they trust us. Our kids are the same age and like their kid. But they insist on their child playing in our living room or kitchen. That means, by the end, my living room is a wreck, toys everywhere and I am stuck cleaning it — plus all the toys are being brought downstairs, and they have to go back upstairs. And it means I can’t have an adult conversation, because the kids are running and playing — which I want them to do! Just upstairs.

I tried saying last time, ahead of a visit, that the living room was off-limits. But they still wouldn’t let the kid upstairs.