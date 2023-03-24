Ready to run: Preparing for your first long race

MANKATO, Minn. — You’ve thought about it for years. You’ve dreamed of crossing the finish line. It’s on your bucket list, or maybe it’s become a tradition. You’ve registered for a long-distance race like a 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon. So now’s the time to plan and prepare for your big day.

This critical process will be shaped by your experience and fitness level. First, get real and be honest with yourself. It can take eight to 12 months to go from the couch to a full marathon. For some people, it may be a better choice and more realistic goal to plan for a shorter race, like a 5K or half-marathon.

For first-time runners or those looking to restart after taking time off, keep these tips in mind from Troy Hoehn, a licensed athletic trainer in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Peter Johnson, a physical therapist, Mayo Clinic Health System, as you plan and prepare for your first big run: