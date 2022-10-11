Recognizing the difference between current strains of viruses

DEAR DR. ROACH: Are the current strains of COVID and monkeypox similar to the AIDS virus? I’m confused about the manner of spreading it and where these strains came from. — Z.B.

ANSWER: SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), monkeypox virus, and HIV (the virus that causes HIV infection and, ultimately, AIDS) are all viruses, but they are all transmitted differently and have very different effects on the body. However, all three of these viruses were originally found in other animals and were then transmitted to humans.

SARS-CoV-2 is spread mostly by large respiratory particles, which means person-to-person contact usually within six feet of each other. The disease may also be spread by smaller particles that can travel longer distances, but that seems to be much less common. It does not seem to be easily transmitted by blood, by secretions or on surfaces. The virus mutates, and so far, the worldwide trend has leaned toward the more infectious variants, rather than more aggressive or lethal variants. The best evidence shows this was an animal virus that was transmitted to humans, probably from bats.