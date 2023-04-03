Reduce food waste for the Earth and for your wallet

Earth Day is coming up, which makes it the perfect time to consider how you can reduce food waste. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that 30% to 40% of the food supply in our country goes to waste. This waste has many negative impacts, including on the environment and on your wallet.

How does food waste affect the environment? Consider all of the resources that go into producing food and getting it to your plate. Those resources include energy, labor, land, water, and more.

When we waste food, we aren’t just wasting the food itself; we are also wasting all of the resources that went into growing, processing, and transporting that food.