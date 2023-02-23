Religious daughter does not abide divorced dad’s cohabitation

Hi Carolyn: My wife divorced me 10 years ago. After a period of time, I found a new companion my age, “Deb,” and we have a wonderful relationship as boyfriend/girlfriend and share a house. My four adult kids are very fond of her.

My oldest daughter is happily married with kids of her own and lives six hours away. Her husband was “recruited” into a small church when he moved to their town, and made it a stipulation that my daughter also join the same church when they got married. Their life revolves around church friends, who seem very nice. She home-schools the kids. The husbands are “the man of the house,” while the wives do not work. It all works for them, and they are a happy and stable family.

My daughter and I have a nice father/daughter relationship, but there is an aspect of her thinking I struggle with. When Deb and I go to visit, we must sleep in separate bedrooms. My daughter displays lots of family pictures, but none of Deb and me together. She declined to participate with her siblings in a group birthday gift for Deb. I find it hurtful, as does Deb, that my daughter does not fully accept Deb as part of the family, simply because we are not married. Otherwise, my daughter treats Deb courteously.