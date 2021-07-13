Responsibilities change as parents get older

As parents get older, we want to be reassured they are taking care of themselves and staying healthy. That can be hard to discern at times, especially if we live a distance away. The Mayo Clinic suggests these questions to think about as we consider the abilities and health of our older parents.

Are they able to take care of themselves? Pay attention to their personal appearance and to things around the house. Failure to keep up with personal hygiene, yard work, and housework might be signs of dementia, depression or physical impairments.

Is there an issue with memory loss? It’s normal to forget things from time to time. However, asking the same question repeatedly; getting lost in familiar places; and becoming confused about time, people and places can be indicators of memory loss.