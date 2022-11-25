Restaurants and friends’ little kids don’t mix

Dear Carolyn: When I invite my friends who have babies or toddlers to go out to a restaurant, how can I politely request they not bring their children? — Adult-Only

Adult-Only: This isn’t a polite-request situation. This is a conversation situation, where you discuss the valid issues that arise when needy, screamy little people join your previously adults-only club.

You prefer completing your sentences. Totally fair. There’s a reason virtually every parent of small children I’ve ever known feels as starved for that as you do.