 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Restaurants and friends’ little kids don’t mix

A reader doesn't want her friends to bring their children to restaurant visits. How can she politely tell them to leave the kids at home?

By

Lifestyle

November 25, 2022 - 12:12 PM

Dear Carolyn: When I invite my friends who have babies or toddlers to go out to a restaurant, how can I politely request they not bring their children? — Adult-Only

Adult-Only: This isn’t a polite-request situation. This is a conversation situation, where you discuss the valid issues that arise when needy, screamy little people join your previously adults-only club.

You prefer completing your sentences. Totally fair. There’s a reason virtually every parent of small children I’ve ever known feels as starved for that as you do.

