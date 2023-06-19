 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Rethinking how we spend, save money

The idea of a budget often brings up ideas of sacrifice or doing without but it doesn’t have to be that way.

By

Lifestyle

June 19, 2023 - 4:32 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Set aside at least 10% of each paycheck to savings, spend no more than 25% of your income on housing, contribute at least 10% of your income to a cause. 

Although these traditional thoughts on money might work for some, they are outdated and no longer attainable for many. Many Americans struggle to cover living expenses and rarely have leftover income to put towards savings. 

If you find yourself in this situation, it might be time to rethink those guidelines or expectations and realign them. 

Related
August 4, 2020
January 24, 2019
January 14, 2012
September 22, 2010
Most Popular