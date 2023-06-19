Rethinking how we spend, save money

Set aside at least 10% of each paycheck to savings, spend no more than 25% of your income on housing, contribute at least 10% of your income to a cause.

Although these traditional thoughts on money might work for some, they are outdated and no longer attainable for many. Many Americans struggle to cover living expenses and rarely have leftover income to put towards savings.

If you find yourself in this situation, it might be time to rethink those guidelines or expectations and realign them.