Rigid diet tints mother-in-law’s views

Dear Carolyn: I’ve always found my in-laws stressful — particularly my mother-in-law. She is consistently negative, follows an EXTREMELY rigid diet and is critical about everything we eat if it doesn’t fit her diet.

My husband and I have been doing IVF, part of a grueling multiyear saga. He shared this with his parents, and next time we saw them, I got an interrogation, including her proclamation/diagnosis that my infertility could be due to my (normal, nonrigid) diet. She was extra critical of everything she saw me eating after that.

I kept my mouth shut because I’ve been conditioned to make nice with them. My husband frequently says his parents think I don’t like them — trust me, I try my hardest — and they are very sensitive. But my husband did not understand my frustration AT ALL, which surprised me: “She means well, what’s the big deal? Just ignore her.”