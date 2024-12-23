SEKAAA receives appreciation award

The Southwind Extension District has recognized Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SEKAAA) for its outstanding support of the mission of K-State Research & Extension.

SEKAAA has partnered with the local Extension District to implement evidence-based health programs that increase independence, balance, and state of mind.

These organizations also work together to assist Medicare beneficiaries in navigating their health insurance decisions.

The K-State Research and Extension Appreciation Award was authorized by Extension administrative staff in 1977. Its purpose is to honor a person, business or organization who has made outstanding contributions to extension programs in a county or district.