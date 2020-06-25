She could be the ‘mean old lady next door,’ or she could be chill

Dear Ms. Hax: Six months ago, reduced circumstances led me to move to a neighborhood with very small yards. Each house is roughly 15 feet away from the next, and the backyards are tiny. For this reason, I’m very careful that my children and I are never loud enough to disturb our neighbors.

New people moved here a few months ago. They seem nice, but regularly play music loud enough to hear clearly through closed windows. They’ve mentioned having outdoor speakers for their music, and asked me to tell them if their noise was ever too much.

But it’s always too loud — and I don’t want to seem like the mean old lady who would never have them use their equipment. Yet, why would anyone install outdoor speakers in a setting like ours, as we all live so near to each other?