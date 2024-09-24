She had surgery; he had an affair

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: How do you know when to break up a marriage after a partner has an affair?

I’ve been married for almost 25 years. My spouse had a six-month sexual affair with a neighbor. They started out as exercise buddies when I was recovering from major spine surgery and I couldn’t recreate with him. I couldn’t do strenuous housework, either, and he also likes a really clean place (as do I).

How do I know whether to stay or go? We’ve done some marriage counseling, and the (male) counselor sided with my husband.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: I’ll rephrase your question for you. You have a get-out-of-this-marriage-free card. Any interest in using it?

I fear if I keep holding in what I really think, I’ll need surgery to reassemble myself.

As for the when — is today an option?

Re: Affair: I’m sorry, maybe I’m reading something that isn’t really there, but is your spouse somehow implying the affair was justified because you couldn’t exercise or clean house properly after you had spinal surgery??

— Incredulous Commenter

Incredulous Commenter: I read the same thing, so I’d say it’s really, incredibly, there.

Carolyn: Yes, that’s exactly what my husband has said. The house has been messy (with “your messes”), messy enough that he sleeps in the man cave to escape. We both want a clean, organized intimate space in a shared room. I’ve been working my glass off at PT so I can do more things in general, including cleanup. Even to my own “ears” typing this, this sounds embarrassingly stupid. The worst part is, I actually had THREE spine surgeries. I need help lifting and cleaning. How do I decide: Stay or go?

— Anonymous again

Anonymous again: Question back at you: How is this still a question?

Lower-snark, self-love-encouraging version: What are you getting from this marriage (husband) that makes it (him) worth keeping at the staggering cost of his thoughtless, selfish cruelty, which your surgery plainly exposed?