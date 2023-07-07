Should I confront friend over lying about college?

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I have a very good college friend who is taking much longer to graduate than I did, but until recently, I didn’t think too much of it. Over Christmas, she told people that this spring was her last semester and that she’s finally getting her degree. Some things she said didn’t add up, because I went through the same program, so I wondered whether she was really ready to graduate. I felt bad thinking this without proof, but she spends so much time hanging out with me and playing video games with her boyfriend, and she used to have to study hard just to pass our courses.

This week, her boyfriend confided in me that my friend actually stopped enrolling in classes two years ago and is going to tell everyone she decided to switch majors. He said it’s been such a burden, because he’s the only one who knows — until now. Her parents have invested so much money in her education, and they don’t know. I guess they aren’t checking too closely. (They are loaded.)