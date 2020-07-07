Should I confront my husband’s mistress

Dear Carolyn: During the 1980s, my husband had several affairs. I stuck it out and successfully raised our children despite all the problems.
I know of an affair with someone who still lives in the same town. He doesn’t know that I know, and neither does she. She is married now and acts like a pillar of the community. It sickens me because she thinks she got away with sleeping with a married man who had children to boot. Although she was not married at the time, she was plenty old enough to know better.
I want to at least let her know that I know. I am sure she didn’t tell her husband she had been seeing a married man before she met him.
