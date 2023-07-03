Slouching: So wrong, but it feels so right

Improper posture plays a larger role than you might think when it comes to muscle fatigue and body aches. Here are things to look for.

Fifty percent of people in the industrialized world suffer from some form of back pain and many are related to poor seat design and posture. I am on the road plenty these days, and I have been having some neck pain as a result. My 4-foot, 11-inch stature often does not allow me to sit flat footed, so I have been able to get a chair that fits better and engaged some strategies when traveling that alleviate some of the pain.

After looking into this a little bit more, it amazed me how much proper posture and chair design can take a toll on your body. Improper posture can lead to muscle fatigue, pain, and even disk degeneration overtime. The good news is there are things we can do to improve the natural habit of slouching.