 Fri, Mar 31, 2023
Sober friend irked by ‘support’

After giving up drinking, a reader is less than thrilled when friends offer reminders that they could never give up alcohol. It's remember to note, that even backhanded compliments are still compliments, Carolyn Hax replies.

March 31, 2023

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi Carolyn: I got sober a couple of years ago because of a medication I was taking. I had to take it for three months, and in that time I realized I loved this new non-drinking me. Lots of health problems disappeared, I was sleeping better, had more energy, etc. So I kept it going after the three months were up.

My primary friend group contains drinkers with a capital D. And I get it; I used to be that, too. Now I don’t go to as many gatherings, but I go to some and I bring my seltzers and hang out and laugh with everyone. I honestly don’t notice the alcohol; I don’t judge or condemn … I used to be one of them!

