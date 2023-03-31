Sober friend irked by ‘support’

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi Carolyn: I got sober a couple of years ago because of a medication I was taking. I had to take it for three months, and in that time I realized I loved this new non-drinking me. Lots of health problems disappeared, I was sleeping better, had more energy, etc. So I kept it going after the three months were up.

My primary friend group contains drinkers with a capital D. And I get it; I used to be that, too. Now I don’t go to as many gatherings, but I go to some and I bring my seltzers and hang out and laugh with everyone. I honestly don’t notice the alcohol; I don’t judge or condemn … I used to be one of them!