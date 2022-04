Dear Carolyn: I recently told my partner that sex has never been as good as sex with my ex. I was angry and I wanted to cause hurt and I said it. Maybe I enjoyed saying it, too. It made me feel sexy.

But now I regret it. My partner has not enjoyed having sex with me since. We keep trying, but it always falls apart, of the assumption that, during sex, I am thinking of how I would rather be with my ex.

Is there a way to fix this? — Angela