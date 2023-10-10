Son’s in-laws not welcome to stay at family cabin

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I own a vacation cabin, which we have always encouraged my son and his wife to use on their own. This year, they were planning to visit us at the cabin for a week, then remain on their own for a week, which we were fine with. But recently, I learned that for the second week, they had invited my daughter-in-law’s parents to stay there as well.

I am not comfortable with this; I’ve only met these people once. This house has been in my family for generations, and I don’t want strangers in it when I’m not present (it’s too small for all of us to be there at the same time).