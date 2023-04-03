Southwind to host grazing school in Bronson May 5-6

The Southwind Extension District, in partnership with the Kansas Forage and Grassland Council and the Natural Resource Conservation Service, will host the 2023 Eastern Kansas Grazing School in Bronson May 5 and 6.

The two-day workshop is for beginning and experienced grazers, focusing on management-intensive grazing (MiG), a flexible approach to using a rotational grazing system where paddock size, stocking density, and grazing timing is adjusted based on available forage.

Attendees will learn how MiG could benefit their operation, and how to implement MiG to their farm.