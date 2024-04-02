Spouse is running from family obligations

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband got really into running last year as part of a treatment plan for his depression. I fully supported this. But now he spends 15 hours a week running or working out, and I am stuck solo parenting our kids, both under 5, for that time. I do the morning get-kids-ready-and-to-day-care rush by myself every day, and I watch the kids two to three hours a day on weekends while he runs. All this is on top of my full-time job.

We used to have a fair parenting split. Now all that time goes to his training. It’s not for a specific race; he just wants to see “how good I can be” and plans to keep increasing his mileage. I am exhausted and increasingly resentful.

But how do I tell him “enough” when this is the only thing that has made him happy in two years? He is excited and passionate and looks forward to reaching long-term goals. I don’t want to take that away, but I can’t do this forever. — Sick of Being a Runner’s Wife