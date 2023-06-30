Spouse keeps rehashing the past

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi Carolyn: My spouse is going through some difficult times: sudden terminal illness and subsequent death of a parent, other parent facing some long-term but not terminal illness. We both have professional jobs and three minor children. Spouse’s job is more high-pressure than mine, and we have always divided the labor so that I take on more household work.

During the past few weeks, I have taken all household needs off spouse’s plate completely, to allow them to focus on their needs and impending loss. I’ve been trying to follow your rule of dumping outward, but because I’ve been so busy and physically isolated, I’ve just been plowing through alone — i.e., I haven’t had anyone to dump out to.