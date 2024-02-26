Spouse wants to manage things now that I’m diagnosed with ADHD

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I’m a woman in my 40s who was recently diagnosed with ADHD. Cool. Explains a lot. Since receiving my diagnosis, I’ve had a major shift in how I perceive myself, mostly for the better. I recognize that there are a lot of arbitrary societal expectations that I simply don’t conform to and that that’s society’s problem, not mine. I am not a bad person because I struggle to complete tasks a certain way, and there is no shame in needing additional clarifications around how long a task should take to complete.

This has been very freeing, and giving myself a break to do things the way that works best for me has improved my life all around.