 | Mon, Feb 26, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Spouse wants to manage things now that I’m diagnosed with ADHD

A woman recently diagnosed with ADHD hopes to get her spouse to back off a bit with managing her life.

By

Lifestyle

February 26, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I’m a woman in my 40s who was recently diagnosed with ADHD. Cool. Explains a lot. Since receiving my diagnosis, I’ve had a major shift in how I perceive myself, mostly for the better. I recognize that there are a lot of arbitrary societal expectations that I simply don’t conform to and that that’s society’s problem, not mine. I am not a bad person because I struggle to complete tasks a certain way, and there is no shame in needing additional clarifications around how long a task should take to complete.

This has been very freeing, and giving myself a break to do things the way that works best for me has improved my life all around.

Related
November 21, 2023
February 12, 2021
April 15, 2019
April 2, 2018
Most Popular