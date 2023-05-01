Spouse won’t follow through on therapy promise

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband recently acknowledged that he really needs someone to talk to about his mental health, which is a really important step, and I commend him on that.

But now it feels as if he’s stuck and can’t seem to take that next step. I want to talk to him about it but can’t figure out how not to sound as if I’m nagging. I’ve casually asked whether he’s found someone, and his response is always that he’s super busy at work and doesn’t have the time.