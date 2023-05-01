 | Mon, May 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Spouse won’t follow through on therapy promise

A reader's husband admits he needs to have mental health issues addressed, but for one reason or another, fails to follow through on promises to see someone. Admitting he needs to see someone is an important step, Carolyn Hax notes. A little help could be key in completing that task.

By

Lifestyle

May 1, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband recently acknowledged that he really needs someone to talk to about his mental health, which is a really important step, and I commend him on that.

But now it feels as if he’s stuck and can’t seem to take that next step. I want to talk to him about it but can’t figure out how not to sound as if I’m nagging. I’ve casually asked whether he’s found someone, and his response is always that he’s super busy at work and doesn’t have the time.

Related
August 31, 2020
August 20, 2020
April 22, 2020
February 21, 2020
Most Popular