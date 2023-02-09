Statins recommended in cases where benefits outweigh risks

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 74-year-old woman with good cholesterol numbers and normal blood pressure. I’ve exercised regularly since I was 17 (that’s 57 years), and weigh 98 pounds. I have no history of heart attack or stroke. Still, my doctor is giving me a strong sales pitch to take a statin with no mention of potential harsh side effects and no liver enzyme test. A letter from my doctor’s office states, “Even when your cholesterol levels are at goal, I recommend taking cholesterol medication to reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.”

There seems to be a disturbing trend to drug seniors just because they are getting old. One drug, then another, and another. Can you comment on this? I suspect my doctor is not the one pushing this medication, but rather the corporate structure above him.

ANSWER: Statin drugs are effective at lowering the risk of heart attack and stroke in people who are at increased risk. Risks for heart disease certainly include high blood pressure, high LDL and low HDL cholesterol, being sedentary, and a poor diet, and age alone (as well as being male) is a risk on its own. At times, there are many people with pretty good cholesterol numbers who will benefit from treatment with a statin drug because of other risk factors they may have.