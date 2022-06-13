Staying motivated to exercise

Over and over again we hear that one of the best contributing factors to aging successfully is to keep active. Regular exercise is found to help with our sleep, our mental state, brain function — not to mention keeping our physical body stronger longer that assists with better balance.

So why do we find it easy to forego that much needed daily activity? I find excuses on occasion myself — “I’m tired,” “I ache or just don’t feel well.” Most of the time my day just gets away from me.

As we age, we truly have those days where we don’t feel well enough to exert extra energy — and we need to heed those hints our bodies send us. However, more than likely it could be a lack of planning or a shortage of desire that keeps us from following through.