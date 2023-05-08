Staying safe aboard ATVs

Spring is here! The warmer weather and longer days result in more time outdoors for the many activities we like to do. For some, one of those activities involves riding all-terrain vehicles or ATVs.

Riding ATVs is a lot of fun and popular among youth and adults for recreation and utility use. They can be useful for work and fun to ride, but they can also be dangerous if the rider doesn’t operate the ATV safely. Understanding the right way to safely ride the right-sized ATV for you is important before you ride.

The 4-H ATV Safety Program in conjunction with the ATV Safety Institute (ASI) helps youth and adults ride their ATVs safely by teaching them safe riding techniques and practices and choosing when not to ride. It also helps the rider build their critical thinking and life skills so that they make good decisions.