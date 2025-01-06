Staying safe during winter

This time of year, typically it is pretty slow in the ag industry. The two main activities are livestock care and equipment maintenance. These everyday run-of-the-mill things that seem like just another day in the life of farmers and ranchers can be dangerous at times. As your Extension Agricultural Agent, I feel that we all need to be reminded, every now and then, to be careful as you tend to your livestock and as you work on your equipment.

According to the 2022, census the average age of Kansas farmers is now 58.2 years of age. This means that slips, trips, and falls become a main concern for producers. This winter we could see some moisture and freezing temperatures that will increase the likelihood of falling while tending to your livestock. Examples include:

• Slipping in the mud or on ice

• Slipping on the steps getting in and out of the truck or tractor

• Tripping over frozen clods of dirt

• Losing your balance when carrying buckets of feed

• Getting knocked down by livestock trying to get to the feed source

One reason the probability increases is we tend to layer up our clothing to stay warm, which is necessary when working in winter conditions. The problem with this is the more layers and heavier the clothing you have on, the more it will decrease your range of motion and restrict your ability to maintain your balance.

Working in the shop on equipment requires producers and employees to be more proactive when it comes to safety. A wise investment for anyone working in a shop is the proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

We all know how expensive hospital visits can be. Spending a couple hundred dollars on PPE is less expensive than a trip to the emergency room. PPE items I strongly encourage producers to wear when working in the shop are:

• Safety glasses

• Leather gloves

• Long sleeve shirts

• Jeans

• Solid toe boots with slip resistant soles