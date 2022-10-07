Stroke’s effects likely permanent now

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband had a stroke in October 2020, and although he has been able to resume most functions, his left side has remained without any feeling or sensation. He has cut his finger many times and has no awareness of it. The neurologist said that it is not likely to come back now.

We are inquiring, however, if there are any remedies or treatments for the intense burning sensation he frequently gets in his left hand. — C.P.

ANSWER: Among the most important functions of nerves in the body is the function of sending information from the brain to muscles, and sending back information about what we are touching. A stroke in certain parts of the brain can affect the sensation of touch, causing numbness and pain.