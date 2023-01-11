 | Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Struggling over sister’s surprise pregnancy

A sister who tried unsuccessfully to have children is struggling with news of her sister's surprise pregnancy. Being frank and honest about your struggles is the best approach, Carolyn Hax responds.

By

Lifestyle

January 11, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Dear Carolyn: I struggled with infertility for many years and ultimately chose to be childless after many unsuccessful fertility treatments. A few weeks ago, my sister announced a surprise pregnancy, and I’m really struggling with it. How do I tell her this without sounding like a terrible, jealous person?

This will be the only grandchild in our family, and I can’t help feeling as if she’s getting something unfairly. There are some other family dynamics at play here. (Things always seem to work out for her, and my parents give her much more support.)

I feel like a terrible person/sister, but I’m also really struggling.

Related
October 28, 2021
November 4, 2020
August 13, 2020
July 16, 2020
Most Popular