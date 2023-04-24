Study: People who get COVID vaccine less likely to die from any cause

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you referred to a U.K. source that stated “all-cause mortality is very significantly reduced in people who have had the COVID vaccine, compared to unvaccinated people.”

I wasn’t sure what you meant by all-cause? Does this mean any and all deaths, with or without COVID, for any reason, have been very significantly reduced just by getting the COVID shot? Or does it mean that any and all deaths associated with COVID have been reduced in those who have been vaccinated?

If it is the first, then fewer people should be dying, people should be living longer, and we should not see a decrease in life expectancy (except for the addition of those dying from COVID, which brings the age down).