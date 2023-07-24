 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Summer’s heat waves make for faster-chirping crickets

The number of times a cricket chirps — count them up for 15 seconds, then add 40 to get a close gauge of the temperature — are undoubtedly going faster during these warm summer spells.

July 24, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Heat waves are pushing temperatures up this summer and breaking records across the world. It’s affecting people, crops and crickets. The cold-blooded insects chirp faster as temperatures rise. Photo by Jim Kalisch/UNL Entomology

A chorus of cricket chirps isn’t just summer background music — it can also be a temperature gauge.

Crickets chirp faster when it’s hotter outside, according to a scientific article published in 1897. In “Cricket as Thermometer,” Amos Dolbear wrote that counting the number of chirps in 15 seconds and adding 40 gets you the temperature in Fahrenheit.

Crickets are cold-blooded animals. Kyle Koch, an entomologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said heat helps their muscles warm up to scrape their wings together and produce the chirps.

