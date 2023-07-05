Symptoms can lead to COPD diagnosis

Dear Dr. Roach: What signs and/or symptoms do you need for a doctor to determine you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)? — R.K.

Answer: The diagnosis of COPD is suspected in people who are at risk for the disease and note one of two cardinal symptoms: cough or dyspnea. (A “symptom” is what a patient identifies by history, while a “sign” is noted on a physical exam. Cough can be both a symptom and a sign.) Dyspnea is usually described as shortness of breath, a sensation that a person can’t get enough air, like they have just run very fast. Some people with COPD may have very subtle symptoms.

Smoking is the biggest risk factor for COPD, but there are other causes, including other chemical exposures (industrial exposures and home cooking fires are less common now, but are historically important causes of COPD); scarring lung disease; and a genetic cause, a condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.