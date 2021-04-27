Teach kids the importance of Farm to Fork

While most kids are preparing to relax and enjoy their summer break, 4-H livestock project members in the Southwind District will be learning more about their livestock projects through a new national program aimed at teaching youth that part of the learning process in raising livestock also involves understanding that our animals will eventually reach the food supply.

Youth for the Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) is a national multi-species quality assurance program for youth ages 8 to 21. The 60-minute online program includes three quizzes to earn certification. An in-person YQCA workshop requires complete attendance.

YQCA is the result of a collaborative effort between states, the National Pork Board’s Youth PQA Plus program and representatives from other national livestock groups.