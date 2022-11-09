 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
That hopeless feeling is depression talking

By not telling others about your depression, you may well be making it worse, Carolyn Hax notes. Whatever your depression wouldn't want is what you should do.

Lifestyle

November 9, 2022 - 2:02 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Dear Carolyn: What do you do when you’re depressed but you feel as if you can’t tell your spouse because she’ll worry, and she’ll be upset because you didn’t tell her sooner, and she’ll be upset because this isn’t my first time in a deep hole like this. I just feel overwhelmed all the time. I can’t tell her. I can’t tell a therapist because all the therapists are booked up, and it doesn’t matter anyway, because then my wife will find out, and she’ll be upset that I didn’t tell her.

— Depressed

Depressed: Please stop believing these reasons not to act. That is the depression talking; it tells us what we can’t, aren’t, won’t. It tells us to assume the worst outcomes. It tells us our people don’t love us or will judge us or get upset with us. It tells us whatever will keep us down.

