The liver, we can’t live without it

The liver is one of the most amazing but underrated organs in our bodies. We cannot live without it, and, unlike the kidney, we cannot bypass it with a dialysis machine. Lose your liver and you lose your life.

The liver is essential for digestion, but also detoxifies our blood, filtering, breaking down, and disposing of chemicals we cannot use. While there are many toxins that can harm the liver cells, it has an amazing ability to regenerate itself. It can suffer immense damage, nearly die out, then recover and allow many more years of life.

To help us discuss liver damage, we look at ‘hepato’ from the Greek ‘hepar’ or liver. Thus, the words ‘hepatocellular’ meaning cells of the liver, and ‘hepatitis’ referring to inflammation of those cells. Hepatitis can cause cirrhosis (liver scarring), liver failure, liver cancer and death.