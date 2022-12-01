They moved for a job, but he now works from home

Dear Carolyn: In 2020, my husband and I moved from a state where I was very happy living so that he could take a new job. I had family nearby, a job I loved and a significant network of support. (I am in long-term recovery from addiction, with 10-plus years clean and sober.)

Mostly because of the pandemic, my husband works from home and has been to the office fewer times than I can count on two hands. We joke that he hasn’t had to wear pants to work for two years now.

All joking aside: I’m miserable where we are, a deeply conservative state. I miss my family, job, friends and the purplish area we lived in. And I really resent that we made this move when he continues to work at home.