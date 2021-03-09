Thinking about retirement? Check your mental state

Most often financial preparedness comes to mind when we think about retirement. There are a lot of variables that can create a big gray area in knowing if you have put enough back to live comfortably and do the things you have longed to do in retirement.

Feeling financially prepared can relieve a lot of worry and lends to the thought there will be smooth sailing in retirement. However, we may not be giving enough consideration to our mental preparedness toward retirement.

Retirement is an exciting adventure for most. The term liberation comes to mind. There may be a sense of freedom to do what you want when you want and the ability to start tackling your bucket list. It’s a major transition — moving from a structured work life as you are “getting a new life. Be prepared to be patient with yourself and those in your household who are experiencing this “new life” transition along with you.