Tips about the Health Insurance Marketplace

This time of the year, many will be reviewing health insurance coverage options for 2022. The Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period begins Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15. You may wonder if this is an option for you, is it affordable, or what kind of coverage is available. A great feature of the Health Insurance Marketplace is the ability to preview plans at HealthCare.gov with personalized price estimates before actually applying.

To be eligible to apply and enroll in health coverage through the Marketplace you must live in the United States, be a U.S. citizen or national, can’t be incarcerated, or have Medicare coverage. With these basic qualifications, anyone can apply and purchase a healthcare plan at regular price.

Some people will qualify for financial assistance reducing their premiums and out-of-pocket costs. A household must meet at least 100% of the Federal Poverty Level and not have employer health care coverage or family coverage to qualify. The American Rescue Act has increased premium tax credits for 2021 and 2022. Those who have not qualified for financial assistance in the past due to higher incomes may now qualify.