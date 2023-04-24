Tips for managing cow herds

Follow these tips from Jason Warner, KSU cow-calf specialist, on some management considerations.
If cows are marginal (BCS 4.0 – 5.0) going into breeding, possibly consider:
• Supplementing 2-3 weeks prior to and through first cycle.
• Using monensin (200 mg/hd/day) in feed supplements.
• Temporary calf removal or a CIDR to initiate estrus in females.
• Early weaning if BCS doesn’t improve during the season.
• Pregnancy check and cull fall calving cows, if not already done.
With higher costs, it’s important to closely manage salt and mineral programs.
• Record date and amount of salt and mineral offered and calculate herd consumption.
If consumption is two times the target intake, then the cost will be too!
Properly store bags and pallets to avoid damage and product loss.
• Continue to provide high magnesium mineral formulas to cows grazing high risk forages: wheat, rye, triticale, oats, bromegrass, and other cool-season forages.
• The estrus synchronization planner on KSUBeef.org is a helpful tool for scheduling synchronization protocols.
Order your A.I. supplies well prior to starting your protocols.
• Closely monitor bulls at the start of the breeding season for injury and to make sure they are aggressively covering cows.
Calf Management
Calculate the value of gain relative to cost of gain for:
• Implanting nursing calves and grass cattle.
• Creep feeding nursing calves
Finalize health protocols for spring-born calves and cattle going to summer grass.
Consider supplementing or feeding replacement heifers for a period when initially turning to grass if they don’t have post-weaning grazing experience and/or forage supply is limited.
General Management
• Reconsider stocking rates and turn-out dates for drought stressed pastures.
• Begin implementing early-season weed/invasive species control.
• Use the Management Minder tool on KSUBeef.org to plan key management activities for your cow herd for the rest of the year.
• Employ multiple strategies and chemistries for controlling flies and insects.
• With high feeder calf prices this spring, consider price risk management tools.
• Make and evaluate important production calculations
