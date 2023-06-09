Trying to find long-lost stepfather

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: My brothers and I lost our mom five years ago. For a while, we stayed in close contact with her husband. (He is a stepdad to one of us, and the older two were out on our own when they married.) We’ve all taken turns initiating contact, but he never does. We’re wondering if it’s because we remind him of our mom, which brings up feelings he’d rather avoid. He’s always been very uncomfortable with expressing, or even being around, strong feelings. When we do call, he seems to enjoy it. We have long chats, and we have stuff in common. But it usually isn’t long before his negative outlook creeps in. It makes the effort to nurture the connection more challenging than just the fact he doesn’t reach out to us. I do my best to keep it light, but it’s generally pointless. He is who is, and losing Mom the way we did (a stroke) was hard on all of us.

We don’t want to abandon him, but we don’t want to bring up painful memories that bum him out, either. He’s not tech-savvy, so he doesn’t use email or text. We’ve tried (oh, how we’ve tried) to encourage that, but he’s stubborn. He just can’t be bothered and says, “I’m too old to learn that stuff.” We’d like to stay in touch not just because our mom would want that, but because we care about him. I am fairly certain if we asked, he wouldn’t be honest about how he feels because he wouldn’t want to hurt OUR feelings! Any suggestions?