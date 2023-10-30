Understand the A, B, C and Ds of Medicare

We’ve all seen the Medicare ads that will make you wonder if you are missing out on important benefits. This is not necessarily the case, and there is no need to ponder this concern alone. Trained and unbiased senior health insurance counselors are available to visit with you and see what works best for you.

Medicare Annual Election Period, running from Oct. 15 through Dec.7, is a great time to ask your questions. Call 620-244-3826 to schedule an appointment. Here are some Medicare basics:

Medicare is a federal health insurance program that can cover individuals aged 65 and older, individuals younger than 65 years old with disabilities, and individuals with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).