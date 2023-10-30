 | Mon, Oct 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Understand the A, B, C and Ds of Medicare

It's open enrollment time again for Medicare, the federal health program for older people. Here are some Medicare basics.

By

Lifestyle

October 30, 2023 - 5:40 PM

It’s annual open enrollment time again for the 65 million Americans covered by Medicare, the federal health program for older people and some people with disabilities. Photo by (Dreamstime/TNS)

We’ve all seen the Medicare ads that will make you wonder if you are missing out on important benefits.  This is not necessarily the case, and there is no need to ponder this concern alone.   Trained and unbiased senior health insurance counselors are available to visit with you and see what works best for you.

Medicare Annual Election Period, running from Oct. 15 through Dec.7, is a great time to ask your questions. Call 620-244-3826 to schedule an appointment. Here are some Medicare basics:

Medicare is a federal health insurance program that can cover individuals aged 65 and older, individuals younger than 65 years old with disabilities, and individuals with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). 

Related
September 30, 2020
May 6, 2020
October 18, 2019
March 20, 2012
Most Popular