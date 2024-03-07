When stepsiblings fight, parent feels guilty for blending family

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My partner and I are blending families. We each have two kids within the 5 to 10 range. It’s going well for the most part, but sometimes it feels incredibly challenging. We are doing all the right things according to experts — aligning routines and rules, spending quality time, giving the kids space — but sometimes it feels so hard.

The hardest part for me is when one kid is being mean to the others. I guess I start feeling guilty that the kids are going through this because of our (grown-up) decision. If anyone has any words of wisdom, advice or can share any resources, we would be so grateful!

— Blended

Blended: Kids are just mean to one another sometimes. If you didn’t blend the families, then each set of two would be mean to each other sometimes, and their friends would come over and be mean to them sometimes, and they’d all get together on special occasions and gang up on someone.