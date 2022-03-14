When to take your Social Security retirement benefits

Social Security retirement benefits provide a secure income during retirement years. Eligibility for this benefit is between 62 and 70 years old. The most important financial decision of your life will be to determine when is the best time to take it. Read on for a few statistics and tips to help you make this decision.

Americans reaching age 65 will live to about 85, sufficient income and savings is needed to cover 20 years or more in retirement. Healthcare and housing are the two highest expenses that continually increase during retirement years.

Those who retire at age 65, Social Security benefits could equal half of the monthly income.