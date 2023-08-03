Why can’t my friend be more like me?

Dear Carolyn: I can’t seem to take what my friends want to give me (or not) without weighing what I have given them. And I am unduly depressed if they don’t measure up.

Recently, a friend had a serious illness. I sent her a gift and checked in on her occasionally. Subsequently, I had a serious illness, and she never even called. As a result, I obsess over her lack of attention, and I want to end the relationship.

I know this is self-defeating behavior, but I don’t know how to overlook what I regard as being slighted. — Too Demanding