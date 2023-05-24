 | Wed, May 24, 2023
Why can’t stay-at-home mom do elder care, too?

A daughter-in-law who quit her job to be a mother to her children is taking flak because she declines to help care for an elderly relative in need of care.

By

Lifestyle

May 24, 2023 - 3:39 PM

Dear Carolyn: My mother is 78 and requires 24/7 care. I am working full time. My son and daughter-in-law live about two hours away with their two kids. My son is a doctor and my daughter-in-law quit working when she was pregnant with their oldest.

Since she quit, I’ve been asking every few months whether she can come by once or twice a week to watch my mother. They always say no. When I was there last month, I sat them down and asked why my daughter-in-law is so unwilling to help with my mother when she isn’t working. I feel I am owed an explanation.

They did not give me one but offered a substantial check for a home health aide.

